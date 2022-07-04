Digi.Com Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Digi.Com Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Digi.Com Berhad stock opened at 0.75 on Thursday. Digi.Com Berhad has a one year low of 0.75 and a one year high of 0.75.
Digi.Com Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)
