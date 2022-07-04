Digi.Com Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Digi.Com Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Digi.Com Berhad stock opened at 0.75 on Thursday. Digi.Com Berhad has a one year low of 0.75 and a one year high of 0.75.

Digi.Com Berhad, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services and related products in Malaysia. The company engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunication and related services, as well as e-commerce, and digital services and solutions. It also sells phones and accessories, as well as offers Internet services.

