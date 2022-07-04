Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSCSY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.20. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

