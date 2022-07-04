dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DRRKF remained flat at $$467.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.00 and its 200 day moving average is $587.11. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $467.00 and a twelve month high of $467.00.

DRRKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of dormakaba from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of dormakaba from CHF 744 to CHF 677 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and personal interlocks.

