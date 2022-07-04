Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.
DEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.
Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $22.88. 61,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
