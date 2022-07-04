Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $22.88. 61,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

