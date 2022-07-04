Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,887,000 after buying an additional 1,325,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after purchasing an additional 465,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 780,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 285,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

