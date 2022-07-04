DXdao Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded up 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $427.89 or 0.02150464 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $21.10 million and approximately $321,028.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00306820 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002432 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006307 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

