Dynamite Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,752.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $4,800.05 and approximately $22,752.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00303133 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000399 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.62 or 0.02155351 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

