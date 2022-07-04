Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61,010.00 and a beta of 0.10.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dynatronics (Get Rating)
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
