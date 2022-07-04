Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61,010.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.56% of Dynatronics worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

