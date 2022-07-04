e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $899,096.57 and $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00258349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002202 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,206 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,049 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

