East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Down 35.5% in June

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ERES remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Monday. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. East Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 494,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 611.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 504,739 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

