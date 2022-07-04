Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 778.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 129,435 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

EMN stock opened at $88.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

