Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $127.37 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

