Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 731,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

ETV traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,218. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1108 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.