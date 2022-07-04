ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Shares Down 2.9%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 22,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 66,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.