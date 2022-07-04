ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Shares Down 2.9%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 22,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 66,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECT)
