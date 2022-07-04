Elrond Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.37 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Elrond has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $46.37 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $54.11 or 0.00267724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00087791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00046676 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,509,231 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

