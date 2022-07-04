Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 30.8% in June

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,949. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $22.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -1.86. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

