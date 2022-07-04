Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

