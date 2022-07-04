Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of ENTA opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

