Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 217,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 38,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 328,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.