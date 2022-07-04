Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in June

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 408.0 days.

Shares of ELEZF stock remained flat at $$18.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. Endesa has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

