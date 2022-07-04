Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in June

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 408.0 days.
Shares of ELEZF stock remained flat at $$18.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. Endesa has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
Endesa Company Profile (Get Rating)
