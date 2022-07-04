Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.46

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 106475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17.

About Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

