Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.96.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.95. 662,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.20. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$23.29. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

