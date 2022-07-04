Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE:ENFN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.47. 18,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,818. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
