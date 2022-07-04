Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:ENFN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.47. 18,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,818. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

