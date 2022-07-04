Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Down 38.4% in June

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 33.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 122,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,597. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.18.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

