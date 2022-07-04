Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 357,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

ESVIF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESVIF. CIBC upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

