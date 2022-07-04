Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $70.00 at DA Davidson

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.57.

ENV stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

