Equal Achieves Market Cap of $83,921.82 (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Equal has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $83,921.82 and $813.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,767.98 or 1.00053898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

