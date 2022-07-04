Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $790.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $750.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $846.60.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $673.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $672.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $715.32. Equinix has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 124.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 228.78%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.