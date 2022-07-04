Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Boosts Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 1,455.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,118 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 55,318 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive makes up about 0.6% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $4,902,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,837,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 25.70. 481,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,689,414. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 50.52.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 69.82.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

