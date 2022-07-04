Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Buys 480,789 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 161.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 778,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,789 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up 2.7% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 40,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $956.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

