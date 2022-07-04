Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Buys Shares of 4,100 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,996,000 after buying an additional 940,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 65,138 shares during the period.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of USO traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 417,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,631. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.