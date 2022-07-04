Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC decreased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $49.04. 372,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815,385. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

