Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $8.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETRN opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.