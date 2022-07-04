Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.83%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.