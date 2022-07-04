ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.