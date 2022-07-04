Evedo (EVED) Price Down 0% This Week

Evedo (EVED) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $263,930.60 and $352.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

