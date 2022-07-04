Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $3.61 on Monday, hitting $92.58. 161,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

