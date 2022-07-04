Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $39.85. 2,994,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,495,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.