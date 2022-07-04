Exane Derivatives Buys 10,456 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.6% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

MRK stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,390,612. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

