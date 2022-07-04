Exane Derivatives Buys 269 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124,801 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $137,449,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,529 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.32. 12,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,642. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

