Exane Derivatives Invests $2.34 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 117,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Vale makes up approximately 0.7% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 10.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 44.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 153.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $596,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $14.15. 1,870,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,346,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

