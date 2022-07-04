Exane Derivatives Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

C stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.87. 1,219,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,500,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.