Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,921 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Salesforce by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,490. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $168.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.47 and its 200 day moving average is $200.14. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

