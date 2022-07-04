Exane Derivatives Sells 3,926 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 36,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $115.82. 2,097,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,997,301. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

