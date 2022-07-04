ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $145,852.51 and approximately $42.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

