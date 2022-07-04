F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $23,595,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

