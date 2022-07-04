Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FN. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.43.
Fabrinet stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fabrinet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.