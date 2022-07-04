Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FN. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.43.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fabrinet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.