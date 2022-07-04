Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (FACE) traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $415,712.60 and approximately $18,461.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

