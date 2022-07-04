FairGame One Day Trading Volume Reaches $141,252.00 (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. FairGame has a total market cap of $960,405.99 and $141,252.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FairGame has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001747 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00115382 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00050825 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007357 BTC.

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

