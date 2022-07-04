Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.01 and last traded at C$8.00. 711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.76. The firm has a market cap of C$208.31 million and a P/E ratio of -9.78.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate that has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

